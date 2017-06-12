MEDORA - Macoupin County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call in reference to a motorcycle accident south of Medora on Illinois Route 111 just south of FS Road at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, and discovered a woman had fallen off the back of the motorcycle.

Connie Hendrick, 59, of Waverly, was riding on the back of the motorcycle driven by 57-year-old Roger Brown of Decatur, and Brown told the sheriff's office he was traveling north on Illinois Route 111 when he began to feel the motorcycle lean to the right.

Article continues after sponsor message

Brown told the sheriff's office he looked back and saw Hendrick fall off the back of the motorcycle. Brown also informed the deputy on the scene Hendrick just ate and started to feel overheated. Brown said he believes she passed out and that is when she fell off.

The sheriff's office said Hendrick was not wearing a helmet and was taken by Arch helicopter to St. Louis University Hospital. Brown was issued a driving while license revoked citation, the sheriff's office said.

More like this: