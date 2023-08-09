ALTON - An Alton woman is facing multiple charges after Alton Police responded to a criminal trespass report in the 1500 block of Clawson Street in Alton on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said an investigation revealed several subjects trespassing at the residence. One of those subjects, Kelsey A. Deardeuff, 29, was taken into custody for active arrest warrants.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Upon being taken into custody, illegal narcotics were located in her possession," Chief Ford said. "After arriving at the Alton Police Department Jail, additional illegal narcotics were located hidden on her person.

"Based on the facts of the case, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Deardeuff with unlawful possession of contraband in a penal institution, a Class 1 felony, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony; and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony."

Bail was set at $75,000.

More like this: