WOOD RIVER - A Wood River woman - Susan R. Dublo - has been charged today with aggravated domestic battery in a case in which she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend with a butcher knife three times in the abdomen.

Dublo, 58, is of 869 State St., Apt. 2, Wood River.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said at 4:32 p.m. on June 29, 2018, officers from the Wood River Police Department were dispatched to Dublo’s address. The call came from Dublo’s live-in boyfriend. He reported he was just stabbed by Dublo.

Wells said when officers arrived at the address the victim came outside. His clothing was soaked in blood. The victim had three stab wounds to his torso. After the scene was secured medical and fire department personnel treated the victim. He was taken to a St. Louis area hospital for his injuries.

"The suspect, Dublo, was still present at the scene," Wells said. "Officers were able to determine Dublo and the victim, were having a domestic dispute when Dublo used a butcher knife to stab the victim. Dublo was taken into custody. Officers located the butcher knife and retained it as evidence."

Dublo was taken to the Wood River Police Department and held until a formal presentation of the case to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. The warrant and criminal information was signed by the Honorable Judge Neil Schroeder. Bond was set at $50,000.

