ST. CLAIR COUNTY - A 55-year-old female from Hartsville, Tenn., died in a single-vehicle traffic crash at 6:22 p.m., Jan. 9, 2021, on Interstate-64, westbound near Milepost 11.5, near the Illinois Route 159 exit, St. Clair County.

The two passengers in the crash - Angela Diser and Elaine Hendricks - were uninjured.

The Following Preliminary Information is being released by Illinois State Police District 11

WHAT: Single-Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

WHEN: Jan. 9, 2021, at approximately 6:22 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

WHERE: Interstate 64 Westbound near Milepost 11.5, near the Illinois Route 159 exit, St. Clair County

VEHICLE: Unit 1- 2013 Black Chevrolet Malibu

DRIVER: Angela Diser, 49-year-old female from Collinsville, IL – Uninjured

PASSENGER: Elaine Hendricks, 51-year-old female from Caseyville, IL - Uninjured

PEDESTRIAN: Rena Wood, 55-year-old female from Hartsville, TN - Deceased

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling west on Interstate 64 near milepost 11.5 in St. Clair County. A vehicle had pulled to the inside shoulder at the same location and a female exited the vehicle and entered the westbound lanes of traffic. Unit 1 struck the female in the roadway. Unit 1 left the scene and was later located. The female pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene by the St. Clair County Coroner’s office. The roadway was closed for approximately 4 hours during the crash investigation. This crash is still under investigation and no further information is available.

More like this: