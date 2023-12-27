EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Coroner Stephen Nonn provided this update on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, about a Highland female who died from injuries suffered in a structure fire in her apartment this past weekend.

Nonn said the woman - 68-year-old Virginia G. Barth - died at Saint Joseph’s Hospital Emergency Room, Highland on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023. The decedent was found by firefighters of the Highland Fire Department due to a structure fire at her apartment on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

Nonn said an autopsy examination has been completed and the preliminary findings are that the decedent suffered from severe heart and lung disease. A final cause of death will be issued upon completion of routine toxicology testing along with carbon monoxide testing.

"The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Highland Police Department, Illinois State Fire Marshall Office, Madison County Coroner’s Office, and the Highland Fire Department," Nonn said. "Funeral arrangements are pending at this time with Meridith Funeral Home, Highland. The Office of Coroner would like to extend our deepest sympathies to all involved in this tragic incident."

