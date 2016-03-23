 

MEDORA - A 35-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at a Carlinville Hospital following an accident in rural Medora on Monday.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

 

At 4:29 p.m. on Monday, the Macoupin Sheriff’s Department received a call of a vehicle that had rolled over on Chesterfield Road in rural Medora. The woman who died after the accident was identified as Angela Williams.

Article continues after sponsor message

 

When deputies arrived, they found two occupants inside a 2005 Honda. The car had been traveling northbound on Chesterfield Road when it left the roadway. The driver of the vehicle was flown to Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo.

 

The accident is being investigated by the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department.

More like this:

Apr 1, 2024 - Community Rallies as Fire Ravages Carlinville Commercial Business

Dec 18, 2023 - Medora and Jerseyville Pair Face Drug-Related Charges In Calhoun County

Mar 14, 2024 - Severe Weather Wreaks Havoc: 10 Power Poles Down, Brighton Area Hit Hardest

6 days ago - Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Wire Fraud Charges for Swindling More Than $300,000 From Her Grandmother

Apr 23, 2024 - School Bus Involved in Three-Vehicle Crash in Edwardsville

 