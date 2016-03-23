MEDORA - A 35-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at a Carlinville Hospital following an accident in rural Medora on Monday.

At 4:29 p.m. on Monday, the Macoupin Sheriff’s Department received a call of a vehicle that had rolled over on Chesterfield Road in rural Medora. The woman who died after the accident was identified as Angela Williams.



When deputies arrived, they found two occupants inside a 2005 Honda. The car had been traveling northbound on Chesterfield Road when it left the roadway. The driver of the vehicle was flown to Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo.

The accident is being investigated by the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department.

