ST. LOUIS COUNTY - A 36-year-old St. Louis woman has been charged after police responded to a United States Postal Office on Halls Ferry Road in St. Louis County for a shots-reported incident.

St. Louis County Police provided this report: "On Tuesday, January 2, 2024, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Marlisha Gatewood, 36 years of age, of the 3300 block of Hereford Street in St. Louis, Missouri, 63139, for Unlawful Use of a Weapon. A booking photo of Gatewood is shown. Gatewood is being held on $100,000 cash only, no 10%, bond."

The probable cause statement reads: At 7:17 a.m. on January 2, 2024, officers responded to a United States Postal Office located at 9810 Halls Ferry Road about reported shots fired incident. Officers learned that the defendant had made the report and had informed dispatch that she had left the gun on the sidewalk. Upon arrival, officers observed the defendant outside of the building.

"Officers located the .22-caliber pistol on the sidewalk nearby. Officers observed a circular defect to one of the Postal Office windows. Near the window, officers located one spent shell casing and multiple live rounds on the ground. The defendant admitted to shooting at the Postal Office building."

St. Louis County Police Department North County Precinct Officers are leading this investigation.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

