(This is another of Riverbender.com’s series on Women of Distinction honorees)

ALTON - For many years, Valorie Harris has been an advocate for students at Lewis and Clark Community College and has made a difference in a variety of civic projects in the region.

Harris recently was named a YWCA Woman of Distinction and will be honored at Lewis and Clark Community college tonight. Harris, Associate Dean of Adult Education at Lewis and Clark Community College, said being a Woman of Distinction means being a part of a group of women "who bring energy, love and compassion to the community."

“It is my hope that we can work together to level the playing field for folks who need extra help in the community,” she said.

Harris has a strong community service background with roots with the Madison County Community Collaboration, Grassroots Grocery, Alton Caring Corps and was instrumental in creating the Community Learning Center in Hunter’s Town Neighborhood. She is also involved with Habitat for Humanity and helps others with free tax preparation service.

