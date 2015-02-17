Greenfield and Greene County in general is being entertained today and tonight by the world-famous Harlem Wizards basketball team.

The Wizards will face The Benchwarmers, a team of teachers and principals from Greenfield, Northwestern and North Greene at 7 tonight. The game is on despite the recent snow and school being cancelled. The roads throughout the area are now mostly clear. Tickets are still available, Greenfield PTO president Brandi Rynders said.

Doors open at 6 p.m. The game will run from 7 to 9 p.m.

Food and drinks will be sold at a concession stand tonight and proceeds go to the PTO.

“The Wizards are quite a basketball team,” Brandi Rynders said. “They were visiting schools this morning and doing local assemblies. They kept the kids interested and they had a great time at our schools.”

The Greenfield PTO funds items for teachers and extras in the classrooms.

Rynders laughed and said the teachers and principals are worried about being beaten on the court and exhausted. She encouraged area residents to attend tonight and support the Greenfield PTO.

