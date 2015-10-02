Greenfield-Northwestern (3-2) @ Calhoun (3-2)

A paramount contest this will be on Friday night between the Tigers and Warriors. To put it bluntly, this is pretty much a must win game for either side if they want to have a fresher chance and hope to make the playoffs. Greenfield has West Central (4-1), Triopia (3-2), and Unity (3-2) remaining on their schedule, all tough games. Calhoun will meet Carrollton (4-1), Routt (1-4), and Brown County (5-0). They’ll be favored for one of them.

This is a manageable game for both sides, which make each other confident with their chances. At the moment though the Tigers are in better shape. Following their shutout loss to Carrollton, Greenfield has regrouped with resounding wins over Pleasant Hill, 58-20 and North Greene, 40-12. Last week, Calhoun did not have the services of star quarterback Blake Booth because he suffered a concussion in the game prior, which forced the coaching staff to tinker with their offensive approach.

The Warriors ran a 5-wide spread offense that produced just one score in a 41-6 loss to West Central. This week, Booth is expected to be back in as the single caller and run their normal triple-option offense.

Carrollton (4-1) @ North Greene (1-4)

After defeating Pleasant Hill, 55-20, the Hawks will now head 10 miles north to face off against the Spartans in another Greene County derby. Carrollton appears to be getting better and better as they go along like an Omnidroid from “The Incredibles.”

The Hawks have an opportunity to score over 50 points for three straight games, which is a feat the state runner-up Hawks from last year didn’t achieve. While Carrollton won’t be paying attention to wanting to one-up the 2014 Hawks, they do want to keep up their winning streak over WIVC South opponents. They haven’t lost a South game since losing to West Central in 2011, since then they have won 18 straight games and looking for 19 against North Greene.

It hasn’t been the year the folks in Roodhouse and White Hall have wanted at all after achieving a quarterfinal birth last season. A loss to the powerful Hawks will officially eliminate them from a post-season birth. The Spartans lost to their other Greene County rival, Greenfield last week and will not be favored to top Carrollton this week. Nonetheless this is a rivalry game and crazy things can happen in them. North Greene can adjust to throwing the ball if their run game isn’t working, but can they manage to slow down Carrollton’s vaunted offensive attack?

Those will be one of the questions looming over this do or die game for the boys in blue and silver. A Carrollton victory means they’ll be right at the doorstep of winning the WIVC South for the fourth straight season, a feat no one has done in the conference history.

