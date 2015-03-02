Jersey's Jacob Witt led his team to a victory Monday night in a regional game with 20 points.Jersey's Jacob Witt had his best game of the season in a crucial opening IHSA Jersey Regional matchup against Triad on Monday night, erupting for 20 points in the 54-52 victory.

"We knew they weren't going to guard him because they didn't the last time we played them," Jersey coach Stote Reeder said of Witt. "We as a coaching staff kept telling him that would be a mistake. He has no arrogance to him; he said, 'I hope it's a mistake.' I said, 'yes, it is going to be a mistake. You are going to have a great game' and he sure did with 20 points."

Jersey (16-14) faces top seed Marquette (18-13) at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the tourney. Highland and Civic Memorial play in the 7:30 p.m. confrontation Wednesday.

Jersey coach Stote Reeder slides to his knees on the sidelines of the Jersey-Triad matchup on Monday night.

