JERSEYVILLE - A Jerseyville man is facing two felony counts of witness harassment while a Fieldon woman has been charged with criminal property damage in Jersey County over the past week, according to recent court filings.

Timothy L. Moxey, 42, of Jerseyville, was charged with two counts of harassment of witnesses, once on Sept. 1 and again on Sept. 3. Court documents state Moxey called “a victim” who “is expected to serve as a witness in a pending legal proceeding” several times from the Jersey County Jail to intentionally harass them and attempt to persuade them “to drop charges, in such a manner as to cause them mental anguish or emotional distress.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Moxey was charged with two Class 2 felonies for the witness harassment charges. Court documents indicate he is being held in the custody of the Jersey County Sheriff until his hearing.

Moxey was also charged earlier this month on Sept. 1 with two counts of theft for allegedly obtaining unauthorized control over a 2018 Buick Encore and $1,600 in cash, both of which belonged to the same victim he has been charged with harassing. He was charged with a Class 2 felony for the vehicle theft and a Class 3 felony for the cash theft. According to court documents, Moxey will answer for all of these charges - vehicle theft, cash theft, and witness harassment - at his hearing.

Mary D. VanAllman, 68, of Fieldon, was charged with one count of criminal damage to property for an incident on Aug. 24 in which VanAllman allegedly caused over $500 in damage to someone’s blue 2012 Chevrolet sedan. VanAllman was charged with a Class 4 felony and given a notice to appear at the Jersey County Courthouse.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: