JERSEYVILLE - Two individuals have been charged in separate cases with harassing a witness in a legal proceeding and driving under the influence of alcohol in Jersey County, according to recently released court filings.

Joseph L. Miller, 27, of Brighton, was charged with one count of harassment of a witness. Miller allegedly harassed someone expected to testify as part of a pending legal proceeding by calling them “approximately 56 times while he was incarcerated at the Jersey County Jail, during which the defendant threatened the victim with physical harm,” according to court documents.

Miller was charged with a Class 2 felony for witness harassment. Court records currently indicate he is being held in custody until his preliminary hearing on March 11, 2024. Miller’s legal counsel has reportedly moved for an evaluation to be conducted to determine his fitness to stand trial.

Maurice D. East, 53, of Kane, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol on State Highway 16 in Jersey County. Court documents state East had been charged with five previous DUIs on the following dates and in the following places: April 24, 1991 - Jersey County

May 23, 1993 - Jersey County

June 22, 2003 - Nebraska

Dec. 28, 2006 - Nebraska

Sept. 4, 2012 - Nebraska

East was charged in her most recent DUI case with a Class X felony. Court records indicate she was released and given a notice to appear in court. Her initial court appearance is set for March 22, 2024.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

