GODFREY - On Tuesday, Kris Rotonda from Jordan’s Way, came to Hope Rescue in Godfrey to help raise money for the dog shelter.

Since losing his beloved dog, Jordan, in October of 2018, Kris has been on a mission visiting shelters in all 50 states to help with their fundraising efforts. Kris started live streaming on Hope Rescue Facebook page at 10:30 a.m and went till 1:30 p.m to raise funds in support of their mission and find homes for our deserving animals.

During the day several community leaders, police officers, media, and a retired baseball player took a pie to the face if they hit a certain goal.

Photo Gallery:

In the four hours, today Hope Animal Rescue was able to receive $24,910. The community donated 13,025 while Mark Buehrle and his family donated $10,000. Hope Animal Rescue now has raised the most money since Kris started this.

Kris Rotonda started this 50-state tour three months ago, He goes to six to eight shelters in every state. In the three months, they have gone to 45 shelters. He is looking to reach 250 shelters in 2021.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I wanted to get my name out there and make this a national thing and help these shelters raise money to keep going.” Kris Rotonda said

“Of course 2020 with COVID-19, we lost 70,000 dollars in fundraising. With raising $23,025 that will pay the bills for two months at the shelter. We always take donations and have links on our Facebook page on how to help. Kris does an amazing thing with traveling across the United States. We also have a great community that comes together and helps out. Mark is a great guy they have been with us for 10 years,” Hope Co-Founder Jackie Spiker.

Pontoon Beach Mayor Mike Pagano started the day off with a pie to the face. Followed by Riverbender.com Chris Rhodes and Granite City Police Lieutenant Mike Parkinson. Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn also received a pie, and throughout the day several Hope Animal Rescue volunteers got in on the fun and received a pie.

Retired Chicago White Sox pitcher Mark Buehrle who has donated several times to Hope Rescue over the years and also donated the land for Hope Rescues to build and has two rescue dogs from Hope showed up and took a pie to the face. He also said if Hope reached their $10,000 goal today that his wife, Jamie, and himself would match the $10,000.

Buehrle is from just across the river in St. Charles, Mo., where he still lives today with his wife and two kids. They are active with Hope Animal Rescue where his family still volunteers at the rescue.

https://www.facebook.com/hope.rescues

https://www.facebook.com/jordanswaycampaign

More like this: