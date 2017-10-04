GODFREY - Wise Guys promises to bring culinary favorites from as close as Chicago and as far away as the Mediterranean to Godfrey.

Located at 3200 Godfrey Road in a long-vacant former fast food establishment, Wise Guys menu fare of gyros, Chicago-style hot dogs and Greek baklava should add a bit of variety to restaurant choices in the area. Manager Tony Mag said he came from Chicago to Godfrey, because a friend from the area said it was nice, quiet and peaceful.

Mag formerly managed a hot dog establishment in Chicago as well as a steak and potato place in its northern suburbs. He said Wise Guys would bring some of that authentic Chicago cuisine when it opens in two weeks.

"We are about to establish a new concept," he said. "We are going to have Chicago foods with a Greek twist. We'll have loaded hot dogs, Philly chicken, Philly steaks, gyros and baklava."

The restaurant is now set to open sometime in October.

