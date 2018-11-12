Winter Weather Advisory set until 9 p.m. for area
ST. LOUIS - The National Weather Service in St. Louis issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the area Monday morning. The advisory runs to 9 p.m. Monday.
Counties included in the advisory are Madison and Jersey. Alton and Edwardsville are Illinois cities listed.
This is the NWS prediction:
Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to two inches expected for portions of central and east-central Missouri and southwest Illinois. The advisory is set from 6 AM to 9 PM CST Monday.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact travel today.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of accumulating snow will primarily cause travel difficulties. Roads may rapidly become slippery once the snow begins, so motorists should plan for a slower than normal trip. Be especially alert
when approaching bridges, overpasses, and curves.
In Illinois, call 1-800-452-4368 for road information.
See all the weather information on Riverbender.com at http://www.riverbender.com/weather/
