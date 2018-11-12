ST. LOUIS - The National Weather Service in St. Louis issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the area Monday morning. The advisory runs to 9 p.m. Monday.

Counties included in the advisory are Madison and Jersey. Alton and Edwardsville are Illinois cities listed.

This is the NWS prediction:

Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to two inches expected for portions of central and east-central Missouri and southwest Illinois. The advisory is set from 6 AM to 9 PM CST Monday.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact travel today.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of accumulating snow will primarily cause travel difficulties. Roads may rapidly become slippery once the snow begins, so motorists should plan for a slower than normal trip. Be especially alert

when approaching bridges, overpasses, and curves.

In Illinois, call 1-800-452-4368 for road information.

