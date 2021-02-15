Winter Storm Advisory Issued For Monday Because Of Snow/Low Temps, Roads Desolate With Many Staying Home
COLLINSVILLE - The streets and highways are desolate today and snow plows loaded with salt were visible throughout the area on Monday morning. A Winter Storm Advisory has been issued for Monday.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Many made the decision to stay home and because of President's Day, schools are closed today.
Temperatures are predicted by the National Weather Service in St. Louis to be a high of 7 degrees Monday with wind chills as low as minus 15 degrees.
Total daytime snow accumulation is predicted at 4 to 8 inches of snow and an additional 1 to 2 inches Monday night.
Some businesses, schools and daycares are either closed or closing early. Lewis and Clark Community College and Principia College are closed.
Closings are:
Edwardsville Pet Hospital at 11 a.m.
Cleary's Shoes in Wood River at noon.
Bunker Hill Public Library District
YMCA Edwardsville
Lewis and Clark Community College
Maxine's Day Care Center, Alton
Principia College, Elsah
SIU Dental School
SIUE
SIUE Head Start/Early Head Start, Edwardsville
SIUE East St. Louis Charter High School, Edwardsville
SIHF Healthcare offices
Wee Care Center, Granite City
Wee Care Day Care, Highland
If you have a business or school closing, e-mail news@riverbender.com or text (618) 623-5930.
More like this: