COLLINSVILLE - The streets and highways are desolate today and snow plows loaded with salt were visible throughout the area on Monday morning. A Winter Storm Advisory has been issued for Monday.

Many made the decision to stay home and because of President's Day, schools are closed today.

Temperatures are predicted by the National Weather Service in St. Louis to be a high of 7 degrees Monday with wind chills as low as minus 15 degrees.

Total daytime snow accumulation is predicted at 4 to 8 inches of snow and an additional 1 to 2 inches Monday night.

Some businesses, schools and daycares are either closed or closing early. Lewis and Clark Community College and Principia College are closed.

Closings are:

Edwardsville Pet Hospital at 11 a.m.

Cleary's Shoes in Wood River at noon.

Bunker Hill Public Library District

YMCA Edwardsville

Lewis and Clark Community College

Maxine's Day Care Center, Alton

Principia College, Elsah

SIU Dental School

SIUE

SIUE Head Start/Early Head Start, Edwardsville

SIUE East St. Louis Charter High School, Edwardsville

SIHF Healthcare offices

Wee Care Center, Granite City

Wee Care Day Care, Highland

If you have a business or school closing, e-mail news@riverbender.com or text (618) 623-5930.

