ALTON - The National Great Rivers Museum (NGRM), in partnership with Meeting of the Rivers Foundation (MTRF), is now accepting entries for their third annual “Winter on the River” Photography Contest.

MTRF is looking for artists to capture the beauty of winter along the river for a community photo contest that will be exhibited at the NGRM beginning January 6, 2024. All entries will remain on display as part of this exhibition through the end of the winter season.

Artists will be able to submit up to three photos for an entry fee of $10.00 per photo that will benefit the mission of MTRF in promoting and inspiring lifelong, environmental stewardship for the Mississippi River and Great Rivers system.

The contest is open to photographers of all skill levels with no age restriction. Entries must be mailed or brought to the National Great Rivers Museum no later than December 18, 2023. Contest eligibility, regulations, and registration for the contest can be found online at https://www.mtrf.org/wr-photo-contest/.

Voting will be done by local judges through in-person voting at the National Great Rivers Museum. The public will also be invited to vote for their choice as well. A cash prize will be awarded for Best of Show ($100) and Runner-Up ($50).

“The Winter on the River photo contest is a great opportunity for the local community to get involved with promoting river stewardship,” said U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Natural Resources Specialist and Park Ranger Elise Ratcliff. “The exhibition helps showcase not only local talent, but also the aspects of the Mississippi River that make it so unique and important to this region. Meeting of the Rivers Foundation is once again looking forward to facilitating this competition and displaying great local photography at the National Great Rivers Museum for all to enjoy.”

For additional information please contact Elise Ratcliff at 618-462-6979 or visit www.mtrf.org.

