ALTON - The National Great Rivers Museum (NGRM), in partnership with Meeting of the Rivers Foundation (MTRF), is extending the deadline for entries for their third annual “Winter on the River” Photography Contest.

“We’re still getting a lot of questions from the public regarding the contest, so we’ve decided to extend the deadline through January 2nd,” said Elise Ratcliff, Natural Resources Specialist and Photography Contest Coordinator. “That will give everyone through the holidays to get their submissions together.”

The exhibit, featuring community photography, is still planned to open on January 6th, in conjunction with the region’s Eagle Ice Festival. As part of the Festival, the NGRM will have eagle spotting scopes, eagle crafts, eagle films, and eagle-watching tours on top of Melvin Price Locks and Dam every 30 minutes between 10am – 2pm.

“This free event is a great way to kick off Eagle Season, with several local partners hosting events as well,” said Ratcliff. “And it offers a larger crowd for the opening of our community photo exhibit, which is great. The exhibit will remain on display for the entire winter season.”

Artists can submit up to three photos for an entry fee of $10.00 per photo for a normal entrant, or $5.00 per photo for a student, that will benefit the mission of MTRF in promoting and inspiring lifelong, environmental stewardship for the Mississippi River and Great Rivers system. The contest is open to photographers of all skill levels with no age restriction. Voting will be done by local judges through in-person voting at the National Great Rivers Museum. The public will also be invited to vote for their choice as well. A cash prize will be awarded for Best of Show ($100) and Runner-Up ($50). Contest eligibility, regulations, and registration for the contest can be found online at https://www.mtrf.org/wr-photo-contest/.

“The Winter on the River photo contest is a great opportunity for the local community to get involved with promoting river stewardship,” said Ratcliff. “The exhibition helps showcase not only local talent, but also the aspects of the Mississippi River that make it so unique and important to this region. If you haven’t submitted to be a part of this exhibit yet, now is your chance!”

For additional information please contact Elise Ratcliff at 618-462-6979 or visit www.mtrf.org.

