GODFREY – The Lewis and Clark Community College women’s soccer team is 11-2-1 this season and topping the national charts.

The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) lists the Trailblazers at No. 1 with 14 points and 92 goals this season. The second closest team in goals is Spartanburg Methodist with 63.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

All 11 wins by the Trailblazers have been shutouts—including five in the double digits. The most recent were a 10-0 victory over Illinois Central College Saturday, and their 11-0 win over Lincoln yesterday.

Three of the nations’ top five points leaders in the NJCAA are Lewis and Clark’s own Miriam Taylor, Nicole Howard and Michelle Pedersen.

Taylor, a sophomore from Osage Beach, Missouri, is No. 1 in the nation with 71 points and 26 goals. She is No. 2 nationally in assists with 19.

Howard, a freshman from Rolla, Missouri, is ranked No. 3 in the nation with 56 points and 22 goals and is at No. 5 nationally in assists with 12.

Article continues after sponsor message

Michelle Pedersen is No. 4 in the nation in points with 48.

Brooke Coakley, a sophomore from Granite City, Illinois, is ranked No. 1 in the nation with 20 assists.

Pedersen, a sophomore from Copenhagen, Denmark, is ranked No. 7 nationally with 10 assists.

The Trailblazers will take on regional rivals St. Louis Community College’s Archers at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Lewis and Clark. Admission is free and open to the public.

For more information on Trailblazers athletics visit http://www.lc.edu/athletics/ 

To view/download photos visit https://www.flickr.com/photos/lewisandclarkcc/ 

More like this:

Aug 22, 2023 - OSF Again Named One Of Best Employers In Illinois

Today - Discover Your Future at L&C’s Discover Day Open House

Aug 10, 2023 - SIUE to Host the Latino Roundtable of Southwestern Illinois

Jul 6, 2023 - Alton Sprinter Rayna Raglin Captures USATF Youth Crown

Sep 18, 2023 - Centerstone To Host Free, Virtual Secondary Trauma Training On September 27

 