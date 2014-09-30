Winning Trailblazers Top National Charts
GODFREY – The Lewis and Clark Community College women’s soccer team is 11-2-1 this season and topping the national charts.
The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) lists the Trailblazers at No. 1 with 14 points and 92 goals this season. The second closest team in goals is Spartanburg Methodist with 63.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
All 11 wins by the Trailblazers have been shutouts—including five in the double digits. The most recent were a 10-0 victory over Illinois Central College Saturday, and their 11-0 win over Lincoln yesterday.
Three of the nations’ top five points leaders in the NJCAA are Lewis and Clark’s own Miriam Taylor, Nicole Howard and Michelle Pedersen.
Taylor, a sophomore from Osage Beach, Missouri, is No. 1 in the nation with 71 points and 26 goals. She is No. 2 nationally in assists with 19.
Howard, a freshman from Rolla, Missouri, is ranked No. 3 in the nation with 56 points and 22 goals and is at No. 5 nationally in assists with 12.
Michelle Pedersen is No. 4 in the nation in points with 48.
Brooke Coakley, a sophomore from Granite City, Illinois, is ranked No. 1 in the nation with 20 assists.
Pedersen, a sophomore from Copenhagen, Denmark, is ranked No. 7 nationally with 10 assists.
The Trailblazers will take on regional rivals St. Louis Community College’s Archers at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Lewis and Clark. Admission is free and open to the public.
For more information on Trailblazers athletics visit http://www.lc.edu/athletics/
To view/download photos visit https://www.flickr.com/photos/lewisandclarkcc/
More like this: