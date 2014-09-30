GODFREY – The Lewis and Clark Community College women’s soccer team is 11-2-1 this season and topping the national charts.

The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) lists the Trailblazers at No. 1 with 14 points and 92 goals this season. The second closest team in goals is Spartanburg Methodist with 63.

All 11 wins by the Trailblazers have been shutouts—including five in the double digits. The most recent were a 10-0 victory over Illinois Central College Saturday, and their 11-0 win over Lincoln yesterday.

Three of the nations’ top five points leaders in the NJCAA are Lewis and Clark’s own Miriam Taylor, Nicole Howard and Michelle Pedersen.

Taylor, a sophomore from Osage Beach, Missouri, is No. 1 in the nation with 71 points and 26 goals. She is No. 2 nationally in assists with 19.

Howard, a freshman from Rolla, Missouri, is ranked No. 3 in the nation with 56 points and 22 goals and is at No. 5 nationally in assists with 12.

Michelle Pedersen is No. 4 in the nation in points with 48.

Brooke Coakley, a sophomore from Granite City, Illinois, is ranked No. 1 in the nation with 20 assists.

Pedersen, a sophomore from Copenhagen, Denmark, is ranked No. 7 nationally with 10 assists.

The Trailblazers will take on regional rivals St. Louis Community College’s Archers at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Lewis and Clark. Admission is free and open to the public.

For more information on Trailblazers athletics visit http://www.lc.edu/athletics/

To view/download photos visit https://www.flickr.com/photos/lewisandclarkcc/

