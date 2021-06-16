Winning Powerball Ticket In O'Fallon, Mo., Still Not Claimed, One Month Remains
O’FALLON, Mo. – A winning $1 million Powerball ticket sold at a Circle K in O’Fallon, Missouri, in January 2021 is getting close to its expiration date to claim the prize.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The ticket was bought at the Circle K located at 602 N. Main St. on January 16, 2021, and expires on July 15, 2021.
The ticket won the “Match 5” prize.
The person with the winning ticket can claim their prize by making an appointment at any of the Lottery offices.
More like this: