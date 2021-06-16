O’FALLON, Mo. – A winning $1 million Powerball ticket sold at a Circle K in O’Fallon, Missouri, in January 2021 is getting close to its expiration date to claim the prize.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The ticket was bought at the Circle K located at 602 N. Main St. on January 16, 2021, and expires on July 15, 2021.

The ticket won the “Match 5” prize.

The person with the winning ticket can claim their prize by making an appointment at any of the Lottery offices.

More like this:

Feb 20, 2024 - Litchfield Lottery Winner On Cloud Nine After Winning $250,000 On Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket

Feb 14, 2024 - Man Down On His Luck After A Break-Up Hits The Illinois Lottery Jackpot

Nov 7, 2023 - "I Can't Stop Shaking... I won!:" Lucky Scratch-Off Player Wins $1M

Jan 29, 2024 - $3 Million Illinois Lottery Win Allows Player To Retire and Move Near New Grandson

Feb 2, 2024 - Park RIdge Gas Station Sells $10.4 Million Jackpot Winning Lotto Ticket

 