Winners Named at 2011 Stars of Tomorrow Finale The Final Competition for STARS OF TOMORROW( July 18th) turned out to be a very cool night of entertainment on a hot summer's night. Top honors and prize money were taken home by Shelly Pruett and Sarah Seimer as favorite performers in the "over 18" and "under 18" categories respectively. Devin McIntire and the duet of Malone & Malone were awarded first-runner-up spots. Shelly Pruett is a mother of four and grandmother of three; an early case of nerves and bronchitis almost derailed her at the Semi-Finals on June 11th but she came back strong with selections of "Hopelessly Devoted To You" from the musical GREASE and a sultry version of Norah Jones's remake of "The Nearness of You" . The panel of judges said "they were transported to a fancy nightclub listening to a professional and paying big bucks for the privilege of doing so". ( The actual ticket price for the whole show was just $10). Sarah Seimer, a 16-year-old from Jersey Community

High School wowed and won audience and Judges votes with her rendition of "Popular" from the musical WICKED and a Taylor Swift song, "Mine" . Sarah will be appearing in ALT's production of HAIRSPRAY later this summer with Devin McIntire along with Sawyer Burton and Sarah Taylor ( former Stars semi-finalists) MC, Ron Tanner, started the evening off with an inspiring ballad from the musical SHENANDOAH and the singing duet of "Audri & Aaron" entertained audience members with an additional 30-minute show while votes were being tabulated. The net proceeds from the Competition will benefit the Riverbender.com Teen Community Center and ALT's Ways & Means Committee, which is producing HAIRSPRAY in July and "Vintage Voices" in October. Congratulations to all twelve vocalists/groups who participated this year and thanks to the Riverbend communities for supporting and celebrating ALT's showcase of new performers.