These are the winners from the IdeaBounce event at Jacoby Arts Center on Thursday night sponsored by Lewis and Clark Community College and Busey Bank.

McGibany said these were Thursday night's winners:

1st place ($500) Aria Burnside, Aria's Cookies & Confections, LLC
aria@cookiesbyaria.com

Beyond winning first prize in an exciting twist, Todd Kennedy owner of Eastgate Plaza (who was a judge), offered to build out a bakery space for this 17 year old entrepreneur and donate 6 months of free rent because he was so inspired by Aria's story.

2nd place ($400) Ashley Gibson, Disruptive Wellness Health Coaching
disruptivewellness@gmail.com

3rd place ($300) Rory Morse, Louie's Pizzeria
rory.morse.craft@gmail.com

4th place ($200) Timothy Kiefer, 4th Street Farms
kiefer.timothy@gmail.com

5th place ($100) Bryon Pierson, EDUrain software platform to better meet the financial needs of college-bound students
bryon@edurain.org

Bryon Pierson also won the People's Choice vote (One free month of private office space, donated by Alternative Office Solutions)

"As the Small Business Revolution continues to spread, Alton Main Street and the Skandalaris Center at Washington University held this fun, fast-paced elevator pitch competition and networking event featuring the area's best and brightest," Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany said. "Everyone was given two minutes to deliver an elevator pitch on their idea, and participants then convened at a reception in the gallery to support the ideas in moving forward."