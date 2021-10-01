Winners Announced From IdeaBounce Event With Video
ALTON - These are the winners from the IdeaBounce event at Jacoby Arts Center on Thursday night sponsored by Lewis and Clark Community College and Busey Bank.
1st place ($500) Aria Burnside, Aria’s Cookies & Confections, LLC
Beyond winning first prize in an exciting twist, Todd Kennedy owner of Eastgate Plaza (who was a judge), offered to build out a bakery space for this 17 year old entrepreneur and donate 6 months of free rent because he was so inspired by Aria’s story.
2nd place ($400) Ashley Gibson, Disruptive Wellness Health Coaching
3rd place ($300) Rory Morse, Louie's Pizzeria
4th place ($200) Timothy Kiefer, 4th Street Farms
5th place ($100) Bryon Pierson, EDUrain software platform to better meet the financial needs of college-bound students
Bryon Pierson also won the People’s Choice vote (One free month of private office space, donated by Alternative Office Solutions)
