GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s 19th Annual Juried Student Art Exhibition opened April 5, 2024, in the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery.

This year’s top prize went to Grace Becker, of Moro, with an oil on canvas piece called “Self-Portrait.” She is the daughter of Amy and Jonathan Becker and a graduate of Edwardsville High School.

“While painting, I really wanted to make the skin tones as realistic as possible, which was challenging,” she said.

Becker was surprised to hear her name called.

“During the awards ceremony, I was very nervous but extremely happy when it was announced my self-portrait had won first,” she said.

According to Fine Art Program Coordinator Angela Hung, there are more than 100 works in this year’s exhibit.

“People can expect to see a variety of media and techniques,” she said. “The quality of this year’s artwork is very high, and we are very proud of our students.”

The exhibition will run through April 27. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Other awards included:

2 nd place – Alayna Lammert - “Still Life: Tea Set of Jean Etienne Liotard,” Oil Paint

place – Alayna Lammert - “Still Life: Tea Set of Jean Etienne Liotard,” Oil Paint 3 rd place – Janan Klaffer – “Snowy Trees,” Digital Photography

place – Janan Klaffer – “Snowy Trees,” Digital Photography Honorable Mention – Sierra Wilson – “Cave Composition,” Silver Gelatin Print

Honorable Mention – Justyce Anthony – “Scarlet Macaw,” Clay with Underglazes

Honorable Mention – Zach Miller – “King Zachy VIII,” Digital

Special Recognition – Lauren Wright – “Drapery,” Charcoal on Paper

Special Recognition – Avalon Eales – “Koi Pond,” Digital Painting

Special Recognition – Robert Boehm – “Tulip Still Life,” Oil on Canvas Board

For more information on the exhibit or L&C’s Associate in Fine Art (AFA) program, visit https://www.lc.edu/academic-programs/transfer-degrees/art.html or contact Hung at (618) 468-4665 or ahung@lc.edu.

