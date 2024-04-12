Winners Announced at L&C’s Student Art Exhibition Opening
GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s 19th Annual Juried Student Art Exhibition opened April 5, 2024, in the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery.
This year’s top prize went to Grace Becker, of Moro, with an oil on canvas piece called “Self-Portrait.” She is the daughter of Amy and Jonathan Becker and a graduate of Edwardsville High School.
“While painting, I really wanted to make the skin tones as realistic as possible, which was challenging,” she said.
Becker was surprised to hear her name called.
“During the awards ceremony, I was very nervous but extremely happy when it was announced my self-portrait had won first,” she said.
According to Fine Art Program Coordinator Angela Hung, there are more than 100 works in this year’s exhibit.
“People can expect to see a variety of media and techniques,” she said. “The quality of this year’s artwork is very high, and we are very proud of our students.”
The exhibition will run through April 27. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Other awards included:
- 2nd place – Alayna Lammert - “Still Life: Tea Set of Jean Etienne Liotard,” Oil Paint
- 3rd place – Janan Klaffer – “Snowy Trees,” Digital Photography
- Honorable Mention – Sierra Wilson – “Cave Composition,” Silver Gelatin Print
- Honorable Mention – Justyce Anthony – “Scarlet Macaw,” Clay with Underglazes
- Honorable Mention – Zach Miller – “King Zachy VIII,” Digital
- Special Recognition – Lauren Wright – “Drapery,” Charcoal on Paper
- Special Recognition – Avalon Eales – “Koi Pond,” Digital Painting
- Special Recognition – Robert Boehm – “Tulip Still Life,” Oil on Canvas Board
For more information on the exhibit or L&C’s Associate in Fine Art (AFA) program, visit https://www.lc.edu/academic-programs/transfer-degrees/art.html or contact Hung at (618) 468-4665 or ahung@lc.edu.
