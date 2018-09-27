GODFREY – The Nature Institute and Old Bakery Beer Company have partnered over the course of the year to create brews based on locally-growing flora.

The best of those brews will be showcased offered at the Nature Brews, Winner Dinner to be hosted at The Nature Institute on Friday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. It will feature a three-course dinner prepared by Old Bakery Beer Company. Tickets for the meal are still available with prices being $40 in advance and $50 the day of the event. They can be purchased through www.TheNatureInstitute.org or by calling (618) 466-9930.

Tickets will include the meal, which begins with a salad and bread course, complete with a variety of compound butters to complement the meal. Course two will be Moroccan chicken or Impossible meat balls for a vegetarian option with a mint and goat cheese yogurt sauce and a spicy chocolate tomato sauce. This will be accompanied with charred shishito peppers and cauliflower with picada sauce and grilled sweet potatoes and eggplant with mint chimichurri. Dessert will be a Hairy Mountain Mint beer chocolate semifreddo.

Hairy Mountain Mint Stout was voted the favorite fruit of the partnership between the Nature Institute and Old Bakery Beer Company. The brewery did a 12-month series of cask and ingredient combinations based on naturally-occurring flora, which can be found at the Nature Institute.

“The 'Winner Dinner' features three courses that are inspired by the winner, Hairy Mountain Mint Stout,” The Nature Institute Communications Director Amy Chartrand said. “This dinner is the first of its kind hosted by TNI and we are looking forward to a wonderful evening with great guests and scenery.”

