BETHALTO - Military bombers, hot rods and jets, oh my!

The above items and much more were all on display at the 21st Annual Wings & Wheels Fly In and Car Show at St. Louis Regional Airport Saturday morning and afternoon.

Around 10 a.m., the public began flocking into the airport tarmac and surrounding grassy areas to look at some of the most amazing pieces of machinery some will ever possess. Classic cars and airplanes flooded the entire area surrounding the airport and brought some excellent crowds with it.

The completely free event had several vendors that helped the guests relish in the intense history that aviation and automobiles have undergone over the past century.

Over 50 classic cars entered the official car show near the entrance to the airport. Mustangs, Bel Airs, and even a Model T were exhibited to the car lovers of all ages.

Article continues after sponsor message

Model plane enthusiasts also put on an airshow of their own with radio controlled airplanes and helicopters that zoomed over the heads of the attendance on the tarmac.

Guests were in marvel in how many people came out to the event on the beautiful Saturday.

“I haven’t seen this many people here in I don’t know how long,” one resident exclaimed.

Aspiring young pilots between the ages of 8 and 17 were encouraged to take free flights up to the sky with the EAA Chapter 864 Young Eagles during the Fly-In. If one missed an opportunity to fly Saturday, the Young Eagles invite remaining residents to fly with them on Sunday.

CLICK HERE OR LOOK BELOW FOR A PHOTO GALLERY FOR THE WINGS & WHEELS FLY IN AND CAR SHOW:

More like this: