GRAFTON, IL (September 23, 2010) - United Way will host a Wine Tasting Event on October 8 from 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at Grafton Winery. Cost is $30 per person or $50 per couple, which includes unlimited wine tastings during the event and heavy hors d'oeuvres. This is a networking event to bring community leaders and business professionals together. Go to www.stl.unitedway.org/wine to register for the event. Contact the Southwest Illinois Division at 618-251-0072 if you have any questions regarding the event.

While the United Way of Greater St. Louis has a goal of $68 million for this year's campaign, the Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis hopes to raise $1.945 million of that goal. This division serves people living in a five-county region that includes: Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin and Madison. In 2009, the people living in these counties were assisted or received services from United Way funded agencies nearly 240,000 times. Forty-two local agencies receive funding through the Southwest Illinois Division.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

The United Way funds nearly 200 health and human service agencies located throughout a 16-county area in Missouri and Illinois. More than one million people in our community receive services that strengthen families, help the elderly, keep children healthy and safe, and build stronger neighborhoods. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.stl.unitedway.org.

