Wine Tasting Fundraiser at RBCC Alton, IL – August 10, 2012 – The Riverbender.com Community Center is asking for community support at its Wine Tasting Fundraiser on September 30, 2012 from 4-6 p.m. at the Center. Tickets are available for purchase at the Center or online at www.riverbender.com/communitycenter for $20 or $25 at the door. Koerner Distributor will offer a huge variety of wines for tasting. Appetizers will be served; a cash bar will be available as well as a silent auction and 50/50 raffle. Attendees will also be able to see just why the area young people think the Center is the hottest place around! Providing a safe environment and an alternative to risky behaviors is the goal of the Center. It’s a place for teens to hang out with their friends or make new ones; where kids can be themselves without bullying or intimidation from others.

The Center’s 15,000 square feet features the most up-to-date video gaming systems, dance floor with stage and sound system, movie theater, internet cafe, pool and ping pong tables, pinball, arcade games, foosball, pop-a-shot, band room, library room, and of course concession stand and kitchen.

Article continues after sponsor message

Although the primary mission of the Center is to serve as an educational and recreational resource for teenagers, events for a variety of ages are offered. Not only is an afterschool program available to grades 6 and up, but Middle School Dances are held the first and third Saturday of every month, and the recently formed Adult Social Circle hosts a Game Day targeted to Senior Citizens the third Tuesday each month. During the summer the Center was open to all ages on Monday nights, free High School Nights were offered on Wednesdays, and a Summer Concert Series geared towards college age and up was held as well.

In addition the Center is a favorite location for birthday party rentals as well as family reunions, church dinners, and a great alternative for a fundraiser.

For more information on membership and upcoming events please visit www.riverbender.com/communitycenter or call (618) 465-9850, ext. 212. Applications for volunteers are always accepted and appreciated. The Center's Adult Advisory Committee is also always on the lookout for members. The Riverbender.com Community Center is located 200 W. 3rd Street in downtown Alton. www.riverbender.com/communitycenter.

More like this: