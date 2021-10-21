GRAFTON - Celebrate fall and Grafton Winery The Vineyards award-winning wines, during the first-ever Harvest Festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 23 – 24 at Grafton Winery The Vineyards, 21028 Eckert Orchard Rd., Grafton.

Enjoy live music, food from Sugar Fire Smoke House, arts and crafts vendors and even a grape stomp during the two-day festival. The grape stomp will be a photo opportunity available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days.

“We are hosting this event at our Vineyards location to utilize our beautiful outdoor space next to Eckert’s Farms,” owner Mike Nikonovich said.

Miles Station will kick off the musical side of the event on Saturday, from 2 to 6 p.m. On Sunday, listen to tunes from One Way Traffic from 2 to 5 p.m.

Grafton Winery The Vineyards is home to the award-winning winery’s production facility. The Vineyards is located in a country setting adjacent to five acres of vineyards. It is also next door to the popular Eckert’s Country Store and Farm.

For more information on the Grafton Winery Harvest Festival, please call (618) 786-3001 or go to https://shopgraftonwinery.com/vineyards/.

