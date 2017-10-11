GRAFTON - Sip, Sip, Hooray! Pere Marquette Lodge’s Wine Festival is back and ready to celebrate the 6th year of indulging guests with all different types of wines. Terms like aroma, vintage, stemmy and balance will be used to describe dozens of wines on display at the festival, which is set to take place on Sunday, November 5th from 12pm-4pm.

Representatives from local wineries such as Mary Michelle and St. James will

pour samples of their harvest. Themed tasting tables will be set up throughout the Lodge with wines chosen based on guests preferences.

For example there will be a table devoted entirely to reds, another to whites and even one for moscatos. Sampling is encouraged and guests will be challenged to find their favorite wine at this massive tasting event. Will you rise to the occasion?

Festival goers can listen and dance to live music, munch on appetizers, check out

our unique vendors and relish in a day full of wine and good company.

The Wine Festival will take place at the historic Pere Marquette Lodge and

Conference Center in Grafton, IL. The Lodge is a popular tourist destination welcoming

thousands of visitors every year. It was hand-built by the Civilian Conservation Corps

during the Great Depression and is nestled in a beautiful 8,000-acre state park.

The architecture is impressive to say the least. Vaulted ceilings, 3ft log pillars

and a 50ft stone fireplace are a few of its more fascinating features. The Lodge’s Great

Room is a popular gathering place for families wishing to reconnect and spend some

quality time dueling on the massive hand-made chess set. The terrace features a beautiful view of the Illinois River and is the perfect lounging area for couples, wine enthusiasts and those wishing to relax. Pere Marquette Lodge includes guest rooms and cabins, along with an indoor pool, restaurant, winery, and much more.

Join us for the event where happiness is delivered by the glass. Entry into the

Festival is $15 per person and includes a souvenir wine glass, appetizers, live music and seven wine tasting tickets. Attendees must be at least 21, and need a valid ID to obtain a pass. Please drink responsibly. For more information call 618-786-2331 or visit us online at www.pmlodge.net.

