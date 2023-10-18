ALTON - For those who need a mid-week break, Café 111 has got you covered with the introduction of Wine Down Wednesdays.

From 4–7 p.m. every Wednesday, you can stop by Café 111 for a signature cocktail and a relaxing night out. Jason Harrison, CEO of Lamays Catering, explained the goal of Wine Down Wednesdays is to bring people together, whether you like wine or not.

“We will have a weekly signature cocktail with a mix of classic and creative options,” Harrison said. “For those who don’t drink alcohol but still would like to experience a great ambiance with board games and networking, we will also have a signature mocktail.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The café serves a variety of soups, wings and other light appetizers you can enjoy with your drink. Wine Down Wednesday kicks off on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.

Check out the official Café 111 Facebook page and website for specials, or stop by their location at 111 E. 4th Street in Alton to sit back, sip and relax every Wednesday from now on.

More like this: