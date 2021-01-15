



SPRINGFIELD - Windows at the State Capitol Building in Springfield are being boarded up out of caution ahead of talks there could be protests at state capitols across the country this weekend.

Here is a statement from Henry Haupt, the press secretary for Illinois Secretary of State Capitol Police: “The Illinois Secretary of State Capitol Police remains vigilant to ensure the Illinois Capitol Complex is safe and secure. The Capitol Police continue to work with the Illinois State Police and other law enforcement entities to make sure the complex and surrounding area remain safe.

"While we don’t discuss staffing levels or security protocols, I can confirm that the Secretary of State Capitol Police are remaining vigilant and taking every measure available to ensure the Capitol Complex is safe and secure. This includes, out of an abundance of caution, temporarily affixing plywood over certain windows of the Capitol Building.”

Governor JB Pritzker has activated 250 members of the Illinois National Guard for State Active Duty in response to the warnings issued this week by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

From now until next Wednesday the Capitol will have increased security. Local, State and Federal Law Enforcement agencies are working together to keep the area safe.

“Following the violent siege at our nation’s capitol and reports from federal law enforcement on threats to state capitals, I am bringing all resources to bear to protect our residents and our democratic process,” said Governor JB Pritzker.

Capitols across the country are taking safety precautions so that protestors can't gain access like they did last week in Washington D.C.

The warning at state capitols across the country comes less than a week after the chaos in Washington, D.C., which included rioting, and failed insurrection. Washington, D.C., has high law enforcement and National Guard presence, and areas of D.C. such as the Washington Monument have been shut down. About 15,000 National Guard troops are expected to be deployed for the swearing-in of Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris next week.

