ALTON - An 80-yard touchdown from Kevin Caldwell in the second quarter gave the Alton Redbirds the edge they needed over the Quincy Blue Devils for the win Friday night, 48-21.

Sophomore quarterback Andrew Jones threw an excellent game for the Redbirds helping them to seal their first win of the season.

"Andrew did a lot of good things tonight," Coach Eric Dickerson said. "He looked good out there. He was poised. For a sophomore coming out, it was the first varsity game at home, I thought the kid did an amazing job."

After Quincy scored the first touchdown of the game Alton came back quick with five minutes left in the first quarter to tie things up, 7-7.

Johnathan Bumpers scored a 54-yard touchdown with less than three minutes left in the first quarter to take the lead at halftime and carry it all the way to the end.

"The boys came out and executed like we asked them to and scoring that first touchdown right off the bat was huge," Coach Dickerson said. "We knew had some weapons and we just had get them the ball and take advantage of that. I'm happy for our kids after all the work they've put in to see this."

The Redbirds host Collinsville at 7 p.m. next Friday, Sept. 9.

"Always a tough one," Dickerson said of the game with Collinsville. "It's a battle every week. But we're going to look at our film, hopefully have a great week of practice and be ready to go."

