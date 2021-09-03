ST. LOUIS - Your love is a masterpiece. It swirls and glows like a starry night. It’s as wild and bright as a field of sunflowers. It’s romantic and delicious like dinner at a Parisian cafe. Now one lucky couple can celebrate their artful engagement with a one-of-a-kind Van Gogh-themed wedding inside the Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience exhibition during its limited run in St. Louis.

Couples can turn their special day into a priceless landscape by entering to win a Beyond Van Gogh wedding inside the exhibition's Starry Night Pavilion on the grounds of the Saint Louis Galleria.

The lucky couple plus 50 of their closest friends and family can celebrate surrounded by the worldwide smash hit Beyond Van Gogh exhibition during its St. Louis residency.

The wedding is scheduled for November 10, 2021. All of the arrangements are being supplied by St. Louis' top wedding service companies.

Carolyn Burke STL will officiate the ceremony. Bridal attire is from Bridal Parlour and Stallone’s Formal Wear with elegant grooming by Flawless Bridal Co.

Flowers coordinating with Vincent’s works will be provided by Wildflowers LLC and decor is by All Seasons Linen. Planning services are contributed by Coda’s Events. The special day will be captured forever by Abbie Takes Pictures.

Article continues after sponsor message

A lovely reception follows the wedding with delicious bites by 23 City Blocks Catering, a Vincent-themed cake designed by Wedding Wonderland Cake Studio, sweet treats from Clementine’s Creamery, and Swirling Sky IPA from Schlafly Beer. Allegro Entertainment will set the mood with the wedding’s music.

After the reception, the newly married pair will retreat to the luxury of Le Meridien Hotel in Clayton for a Mini-Moon in their Van Gogh-themed room and enjoy breakfast for two the next morning.

Couples can enter to win their dream wedding by telling Saint Louis Bride about their artful engagement and submitting a photo at

https://www.bridestl.com/register-for-beyond-van-gogh-wedding/

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will have a limited engagement in St. Louis from October 1 to November 21, 2021. In an imaginative and immersive presentation crafted for our unique times by world-renowned audiovisual designers, Beyond Van Gogh uses cutting-edge projection technology to create an engaging journey into the world of Van Gogh. Using his dreams, his thoughts, and his words to drive the experience as a narrative, guests move along projection-swathed walls wrapped in light, color, and shapes that swirl, dance, and refocus into flowers, cafes, and landscapes. Masterpieces, now freed from frames, come alive, appear and disappear and flow across surfaces. Through his own words set to a symphonic score, visitors come to a new appreciation of this tortured artist’s stunning work. For more information, visit www.vangoghstlouis.com.

All Van Gogh Wedding entrants and winners will be notified by October 6, 2021.

More like this: