Win VIP transportation for you and your girlfriends on Progressive Retailing Day. Macoupin Economic Development Partnership is hosting its annual shopping day trip through the County on Thursday, June 20 from 9am to 5pm. Plan to shop, eat and shop some more. This year you have a chance to be shuttled around in style.

Macoupin County Public Transportation is sponsoring a bus, one lucky woman will win for her and nine of her girlfriends to share. Just tell us what store you are most excited to visit that day. Entries can be submitted on facebook.com/macoupinmatters, at each of the host locations or by calling 618-409-6044.

Host locations include: Function Junction in Bunker Hill, Reeta Marie’s Country Store in Brighton, Brick House Florist in Staunton, Fireside Eye Care in Benld, The Giving Tree in Gillespie, Taylor & Soapes Tea Room in Mt. Olive, Plainview Vineyard and Winery in Plainview and Main Street Bridal in Carlinville.

“This is our second year for Progressive Retailing Day and we are so excited to be partnering with MCPT to offer this VIP bus contest,” said MEDP Marketing Specialist Courtney Wood. “Our retailers are getting excited to offer customers a great day of shopping and food. Enter to win and plan to shop on June 20!”

Go to www.macoupinpartners.com and click on the Progressive Retailing button for more details. Sponsored by MEDP, United Community Bank, Route 66 Scenic Byways and Carlinville Plaza.

Come spend the day in Macoupin!

