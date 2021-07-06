Alright Riverbender Radio listeners, here we go again! It's giveaway time. Super Diamond, featuring Surreal Neil, an uncanny tribute to beloved, international pop icon Neil Diamond, is performing at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater this Friday, July 9 at 8 p.m. VIP tickets, normally $45 per person, include entry to the concert, assigned seating in the VIP area, and access to the VIP tent on the side of the stage with a private concession booth.

When you hear the song specified below, be the first person to make a "Request" using the red button in the upper right, giving us your name, city, email, and leave your phone number in the comments section, so that we can get ahold of you quickly, to win!

3 CHANCES TO WIN:

July 6 from 3 - 4 pm - Congratulations to Rita from Jerseyville!

Listen to The Eagle between the hours of 3 and 4 p.m. for Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond.

July 7 from 3 - 4 pm - Congratulations to Jennifer from Alton!

Listen to The River between the hours of 3 and 4 p.m. for Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond.

July 8 from 3 - 4 pm - Congratulations to Chis from East Alton!

Listen to The Bridge between the hours of 3 and 4 p.m. for Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond.

Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater is located at 1 Riverfront Dr in Alton. For more information about the venue, follow Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on Facebook at @AltonAmphitheater.

