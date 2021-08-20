Win 2 Tickets to the Alton Little Theater 88th Season Show of Your Choosing Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Alton Little Theater is set to launch their 88th Season at the showplace, and they're calling it the GREAT 88th Season because an extra show has been added. All seven of the new plays chosen for production are filled with charm, romance, family, mystery, and lots of laughter! This is a "come-back" celebration for Alton Little Theater after taking a brief hiatus last season due to Covid-19. On September 10th, the talented actors and directors at Alton Little Theater will mount the first production of the 88th Season, a most charming Canadian play about love and redemption, making its United States premiere, Gloria's Guy by Joan Burrows. Audience favorites like Calendar Girls and Sex, Dogs, and the Full Catastrophe are guaranteed great entertainment! So now is your chance! You have three opportunities to win 2 tickets to the Alton Little Theater 88th Season show of your choosing with Riverbender Radio. HOW TO PLAY: When you hear one of the songs specified below, be the first person to make a "Request" using the red button in the upper right, giving us your name, city, email, and leave your phone number in the comments section, so that we can get ahold of you quickly, to win! 3 CHANCES TO WIN: August 24 from 3 - 4 pm - Congratulations to Missy from Dow Listen to The Bridge between the hours of 3 and 4 p.m. for The Greatest Show by Panic! At The Disco. August 25 from 3 - 4 pm - Congratulations to Missy from Moro Reach Your Local Community with Us! Listen to The River between the hours of 3 and 4 p.m. for Rhinestone Cowboy by Glen Campbell. August 26 from 3 - 4 pm - Congratulations to Mary from Collinsville Listen to The Eagle between the hours of 3 and 4 p.m. for Limelight by Rush. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO WIN Call (618) 462-3205 and/or check out Alton Little Theater's website at AltonLittleTheater.org for more information or to purchase season tickets. OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES: Participation in contest constitutes agreement and acceptance of Official Contest Rules. Winning a prize is contingent upon being compliant with all Official Contest Rules. Limit one (1) prize per 4-week period, per person. Entry must include: Name

City of residence

Email

Phone number Winner agrees to allow Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com, Riverbender Radio and its stations and/or its sponsors the right to use the winner’s name, likeness, and/or recorded voice for promotional purposes. All federal, state, and local taxes that may exist are the responsibility of the winner. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip