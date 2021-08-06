Grafton's Raging Rivers WaterPark is the perfect place to spend the last of your summer days! Located at 100 Palisades Pkwy in Grafton, the waterpark features a wave pool, body flumes, tube rides, Itty Bitty Surf City for the little ones, and a variety of menu choices.

Raging Rivers' 2021 season is soon coming to a close, with their last open day being Labor Day, Sept. 6. Raging Rivers will be open weekdays until Tuesday, Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. At which point they will be open weekends only, with the exception of Sept. 6 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

HOW TO PLAY: When you hear one of the songs specified below, be the first person to make a "Request" using the red button in the upper right, giving us your name, city, email, and leave your phone number in the comments section, so that we can get ahold of you quickly, to win!

3 CHANCES TO WIN:

August 10 from 3 - 4 pm - Congratulations to Christina from Godfrey

Listen to The Bridge between the hours of 3 and 4 p.m. for California Gurls by Katy Perry.

August 11 from 3 - 4 pm - Congratulations to Emily from Granite City

Listen to The River between the hours of 3 and 4 p.m. for Water by Brad Paisley.

August 12 from 3 - 4 pm - Congratulations to Patty from Jerseyville

Listen to The Eagle between the hours of 3 and 4 p.m. for The Boys of Summer by Don Henley.

Call (618) 786-2345 and/or check out Raging Rivers WaterPark online at RagingRivers.com for more information.

OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES: Participation in contest constitutes agreement and acceptance of Official Contest Rules. Winning a prize is contingent upon being compliant with all Official Contest Rules. Limit one (1) prize per 4-week period, per person.

Entry must include:

Name

City of residence

Email

Phone number

Winner agrees to allow Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com, Riverbender Radio and its stations and/or its sponsors the right to use the winner’s name, likeness, and/or recorded voice for promotional purposes. All federal, state, and local taxes that may exist are the responsibility of the winner.

