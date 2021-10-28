Willis "Eddie" E. Ealey Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Name: Willis "Eddie" E. Ealey. Hometown: Alton, IL Years of Service: 1968 - Nov. 15, 1970 Killed in Action?: yes Military Branch: Army Rank: SP4 War(s) During Service: Vietnam Message: Dear sweet cousin Eddie, gone too soon. All the girls swooned over you! Those eyes! The motorbike rides! Such a sweetheart. Can’t wait to see you in heaven! Mary Submitted by: Mary Droste Print Version Submit your Tribute