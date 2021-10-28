Name: Willis "Eddie" E. Ealey.

Hometown: Alton, IL

Years of Service: 1968 - Nov. 15, 1970

Killed in Action?: yes

Military Branch: Army

Rank: SP4

War(s) During Service: Vietnam

Message: Dear sweet cousin Eddie, gone too soon. All the girls swooned over you! Those eyes! The motorbike rides! Such a sweetheart. Can’t wait to see you in heaven! Mary

Submitted by: Mary Droste

 