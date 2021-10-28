Willis "Eddie" E. Ealey
October 28, 2021 11:15 AM October 29, 2021 5:57 AM
Name: Willis "Eddie" E. Ealey.
Hometown: Alton, IL
Years of Service: 1968 - Nov. 15, 1970
Killed in Action?: yes
Military Branch: Army
Rank: SP4
War(s) During Service: Vietnam
Message: Dear sweet cousin Eddie, gone too soon. All the girls swooned over you! Those eyes! The motorbike rides! Such a sweetheart. Can’t wait to see you in heaven! Mary
Submitted by: Mary Droste