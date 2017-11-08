Willis A. Bruce
November 8, 2017 10:05 AM November 10, 2017 8:11 AM
Listen to the story
Years of Service: 1942 - 1945
Year of Death: 2016
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Branch: Army
War: World War II
Campaigns: New Guinea, Papuan, and East Indies
Medals & Honors: American Defense Service Ribbon, Distinguished Unit Badge, Asiatic Pacific Ribbon with three Battle Stars, Six (6) Overseas Bars
Message: Thank you for your honorable and faithful service, Sergeant Bruce!
Submitted By: Diane Ross