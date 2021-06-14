WILLIAMSON COUNTY - This is a report from the Illinois State Police about a two-vehicle crash with injury in Williamson County.



The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois St ate Police District 13

WHAT: Two-Vehicle Traffic Crash with Injury

WHERE: Illinois Route 37, just north of Villa Way, Williamson County

WHEN: June 12, 2021 at 4:20 p.m.

VEHICLES: Unit 1 – Red 2021 Nissan Versa

Unit 2 – Gray 2008 GMC Envoy

Article continues after sponsor message

DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Jeremy E. Bader, a 31-year-old male from Perryville, MO – Refused medical attention.

Unit 2 – Marvin A. Lampley, a 74-year-old male from West Frankfort, IL – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

PASSENGER: Unit 1 – Kyle P. Kahmke, a 26-year-old male from Chester, IL – Refused medical attention.

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 37, just north of Villa Way in Williamson County. Unit 2 was traveling northbound at the same location. Unit 1 crossed into the northbound lane and struck Unit 2. Unit 2 left the west side of the roadway and overturned. The driver and passenger of Unit 1 refused medical attention. The driver of Unit 2 was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

CHARGES: The driver of Unit 1 was issued a citation for Improper Lane Use.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: