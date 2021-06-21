ALTON - Williams Office Supply in Alton President, Dave Jones, and his staff were extremely thankful to the Alton Fire Department, East Alton Fire Department, and Godfrey Fire Protection on Monday for what they called “unbelievable efforts and prompt response,” to a Saturday night fire that erupted on the outside of their business.

“We are so very grateful for their professionalism, kindness, and respect for them that goes back to our 2001 fire when they saved the main building and city block,” Jones said. “It was definitely shown again in their efforts Saturday evening.

“We want the community to know because of the fire department's efforts, we are open for business as usual today.”

Jones explained that the Alton Fire Department had a truck that was coming back from a call in Fosterburg when they were notified. The dispatcher called Jones and made him aware trucks were at the site and that smoke and flames had been noticed in the front of the building. By the time Jones arrived on the scene, he said the fire was out, and they were already doing walk-throughs.

“The Alton Fire Department has amazing coordination in their firefighting efforts,” he said. “The Alton department and the other departments also have tremendous empathy for the people. We will be forever thankful for these people.”

