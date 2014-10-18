Civic Memorial's Brayton Williams breaks free for a touchdown run Friday night against Jersey. Chasing him is Jersey's No. 11 Caleb Buhs. Civic Memorial won the game 41-28.

Civic Memorial’s Brayton Williams had the game of his life Friday night against Jersey, leading the Eagles to a 41-28 upset win with four touchdowns and an interception.

Williams scored on runs of 1, 20, 8 and 6 yards. The Eagles’ Zack Klocke, also had a game to remember on Senior Night at Bethalto, with 141 yards in 17 carries.

Williams, a state qualifier in wrestling, said he was motivated that it was Senior Night for Civic Memorial against Jersey.

“It was a great Senior Night,” he said. “We knew they had a chance to make playoffs and that was a motivator.”

Civic Memorial coach Justin Winslow said he knows that Jersey is a big rival and he thought that was definitely a motivating factor in how hard his team played.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We put some hits on them,” he said. “Our defensive line did a good job.”

Winslow said his team has made a lot of turnovers this season, but on Friday, capitalized on multiple Jersey miscues. He said his team had several sophomores on defense, but they continue to improve. He also said his team is much better than its 3-5 overall record going into the ninth regular season game next week.

Jersey quarterback Jake Varble completed 26 of 42 pass attempts for 406 yards. Three of his passes were intercepted by the Eagles. Coach Winslow said the Jersey quarterback is a tremendous athlete and tossed some sharp bullet passes during the game.

Jersey coach Dave Jacobs said the excessive amount of turnovers on the part of his team was a key to the loss.

The Eagles’ Brett Lane also had a big night with six receptions for 113 yards.

Jersey took a 13-0 lead in the first quarter and led 20-14 at the half. The Eagles had 20 unanswered points in the third quarter to take control of the game.

Civic Memorial, 3-5, concludes its season Friday at Mt. Zion. Jersey, 5-3, travels to Mattoon for its final regular season game on Friday.

