WOOD RIVER - The William M. BeDell Achievement and Resource Center (arc) will host its 42nd annual dance and auction on Saturday, October 21, from 7:00 to 11:00 pm. The event will take place at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 1713 Stamper Lane in Godfrey.

Board member, Shirley Weidman, has organized the dance since 1980 as the primary fundraiser for the agency. Weidman continues to be involved in planning the dance.

Tickets to the dance are $25.00 per person. Fried chicken, beer and soda will be provided. Those who attend are free to bring appetizers, side dishes or dessert. Entertainment will be provided by DownRight DJs.

According to arc Executive Director, Chad Rollins, funds from the dance and auction will be used to purchase a new van to transport disabled individuals to the Community Day Services Program, community events and medical appointments. He said, “In addition to the fundraising component of the event, we look forward to the dance in a communal sense. Our clients, volunteers, staff and many friends of the agency come together and truly celebrate our history.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Chairing the event this year are Gary and Rebecca Osborne of Godfrey. Mr. Osborne was employed by arc for over 40 years prior to his retirement, serving as Executive Director from 1988 to 2019. Mrs. Osborne also retired from the field of social work as a former case worker for the Department of Children and Family Services for 31 years.

This will be Osborne’s 42nd year attending the dance. He said, “I’m happy to help (the agency) when I can.” Osborne who is known as the agency historian recalled, “Many years ago, the event was held at the Godfrey Civic Center and lasted until 1:00 a.m. We set up the tables and chairs ourselves and were responsible for cleaning as well. We were also responsible for returning the beverage truck provided by Dixon Distributing.”

The William M. BeDell Achievement and Resource Center is a non-profit organization serving individuals with developmental disabilities throughout Madison County. Over 500 children and adults are served through the Family Support Unit, the School, Community Day Services and Residential Programs.

To sponsor the event, donate an auction item or to purchase tickets to the dance, call arc at 618-251-2175, or visit www.bedellarc.org Contributions can be mailed to arc, P.O. Box 349, Wood River, IL 62095.

More like this: