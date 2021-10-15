WOOD RIVER - The William M. BeDell Achievement and Resource Center (arc) will host a parade on Friday, November 12 at 11:30 a.m. The agency will also resume its annual tradition of a dance and auction on Saturday, November 13 at 7:00 pm.

The second annual parade, honoring our veterans, will take place at the administrative offices and school campus located at 400 S. Main Street in Wood River. The parade was introduced in 2020 as a fundraiser replacing the annual dance which was canceled in compliance with COVID-19 social distancing recommendations. A United States Marine Corps Veteran and arc Member, Sam Roberts, will be the parade marshal.

The arc dance and auction will take place at Julia’s Banquet Center in East Alton. Last year would have marked the 40th annual dance. The chairpersons for the event are Terry and Muffy Dossett of Bethalto. The Dossett’s late son, J.T., attended the arc School. J.T. was a gifted artist and donated proceeds from the sales of his paintings to charity. Some of his artwork will be auctioned at the event and a piece entitled Angel of Hope will go to the winner of a raffle. Attendance at the dance is not required to win.

Donations are very much appreciated but are not required to attend or participate in the parade. Tickets to the dance are $20.00 per person. Soda, beer, and hors d’oeuvres will be provided.

According to arc Executive Director, Chad Rollins, funds from the parade, dance and auction will be used to maintain vehicles that transport disabled individuals to medical appointments, the Community Day Services Program, and to community events.

The William M. BeDell Achievement and Resource Center is a non-profit organization serving individuals with developmental disabilities throughout Madison County. Over 500 children and adults are served through the School Program, the Family Support Unit, the Community Day Services Program, the Residential Program, and the Respite Program.

For more information about the parade and the dance, call arc at 618-251-2175. Contributions can be mailed to arc, P.O. Box 349, Wood River, IL 62095.

