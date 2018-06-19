ST. LOUIS –William K. Busch Brewing Co. recently participated in the 22nd annual North American Beer Awards and the 9th annual Denver International Beer Competition, winning silver and bronze medals, respectively, for their Kräftig Light brand. The medals bring the brewery’s six-year medal count to a collective total of 36.

The North American Beer Awards, sanctioned by the North American Brewers Association, took place in Idaho Falls, Idaho, from May 29 to June 1, 2018. The competition consisted of a single blind sampling followed by a rank ordering for each category. Kräftig Light, judged in the American-Style Light (Low-Calorie) Lager category, won silver.

“Medaling in major competitions like the North American is becoming increasingly difficult as more and more breweries have started making light lagers,” said William K. “Billy” Busch, president and CEO of the St. Louis-based company that bears his name. “It makes me proud to know that we are offering one of the highest-quality and best-tasting premium light lagers out there.”

The Denver International Beer Competition, conducted by Wine Country Network, Inc., took place on June 2 and June 3. In the double blind competition, beers were judged by price categories on a 50-point scale. Kräftig Light won bronze.

“What sets this award apart is that it doesn’t just represent the quality of the beer, but also the price,” said Marc Gottfried, Brewmaster at the William K. Busch Brewing Company. “It’s a medal with the consumer in mind and at the end of the day, that’s what matters: providing people with the best beer we possibly can.”

“We feel so fortunate to have a Brewmaster who consistently brews such fine beer,” said Busch. “We know we’re continuing a legacy to be proud of and we’re thankful for the continued support and recognition.”

William K. Busch Brewing Co. will finish the beer competition season with appearances at the U.S. Open Beer Championship and the Great American Beer Festival.

About William K. Busch Brewing Co.: William K. Busch Brewing Co. represents a new chapter for both the Busch family legacy and the American brewing industry. Founded in 2011, William K. Busch Brewing Company produces two premium American lagers – Kräftig and Kräftig Light – both brewed with only the finest all-natural ingredients. The Kräftig brands are available throughout Missouri, as well as in parts of western Illinois and eastern Kansas.

