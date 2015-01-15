Will the 2015 season mark the return of a player achieving the mark of 100 stolen bases??

That was among the topics on Wednesday’s show, as St. Louis Baseball Weekly gained perspective from Lou Brock, Willie McGee, Carl Crawford, Davey Lopes, and Billy Hamilton on why the stolen base has become tougher in the big leagues and how likely a return could be to the speed game…

15-1-14 St. Louis Baseball Weekly (Segment 2: Lou Brock, Willie McGee)

http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/01/15-1-14-Seg-2.mp3

15-1-14 St. Louis Baseball Weekly (Segment 3: Carl Crawford, Davey Lopes, Billy Hamilton) http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/01/15-1-14-Seg-3.mp3

photo credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports