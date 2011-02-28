In recognition of National Wildlife Week 2011 (March 13 through 20), TreeHouse Wildlife Center is hosting a wildlife baby shower. The public open house will be held on Sunday, March 13, from 1 until 4 pm, at their new rehabilitation facility located at 23956 Green Acres Road in Dow, IL.

The event will feature tours of the nursery and the remainder of the facility; hands-on wildlife activities for families; a baby animal power point program; an opportunity to view current permanent residents (including a bald eagle). The Nature Gift Shop will be open, and cake and punch will be served. Hopefully, there will be some nursery patients in residence. TreeHouse will also be hosting a Kids’ Wildlife Raffle at the baby shower event. Additionally, registration information regarding “Wild Over Wildlife!” will be available. WOW! is a new summer day camp program for area children - ages kindergarten through 5th grades - which is currently being developed by TreeHouse staff.

Visitors are invited to make a shower gift donation, if they wish. Numerous items are still needed in order to enable the nursery to be completely functional. A list of those items may be found on the TreeHouse web site or on Facebook. Those desiring to make donations may also call TreeHouse (618.466.2990) for a detailed list.

The upcoming spring season is always an exceptionally busy one for the 31-year-old organization. Beginning as early as March 1, TreeHouse begins admitting an influx of orphaned and injured young wildlife species, which may include squirrels, opossums, foxes, coyotes, bobcats, flying squirrels, woodchucks, beavers, owls, kestrels, ducks, geese and other waterfowl. Later in the spring and early summer, the facility will see a high number of fawn admissions. The rehabilitation center averages more than 500 total patient admissions annually.

Since purchasing their new facility last summer, a large number of dedicated volunteers, board members and the staff have been working non-stop on remodeling projects and cage construction. As each phase is completed, more of the permanent resident wildlife living at TreeHouse are able to be relocated from the original Brighton facility to their new home in Dow.

In spite of the fact that the rehabilitation portion of the facility is not entirely completed, the center’s staff and volunteers will be manning the new nursery space immediately, in preparation for their many young patients.

As a not-for-profit entity, TreeHouse receives neither any state nor federal assistance, although a large number of its patient referrals come from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the US Fish and Wildlife Service. TreeHouse is the only wildlife rehabilitation center of its kind in southwestern Illinois, and they serve an 8-county area. The organization is strictly supported through the donations of its large base of loyal members and the general public, along with some grant funding.

For questions concerning the upcoming event, directions to the facility or information about educational programming or volunteer opportunities, please contact Sherry Droste, Education Director, at 618.466.2990, or at earthdae22@yahoo.com .

