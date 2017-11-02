EDWARDSVILLE - The Wildey Theatre kicks off the month of November with three performances from Gypsy starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3.

For two nights Gypsy takes the stage as part of their Final Jams shows as they close out their 47 years. The Final Jams start Friday at 8 p.m and feature two shows at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4.

Playing the music of the Mississippi River, Mike Aguirre and the Blu City All Stars stop by the Wildey Theatre as part of the Winter Concert Series. Aguirre and the Blu City All Stars are considered to be some of the top ranking blues musicians in the area incorporating Memphis soul and New Orleans funk and take the stage at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10.

Shaun Hague comes to Edwardsville as Journeyman - A Tribute to Eric Clapton showcases all aspects of Clapton's career in a powerful performance at 8 p.m. on Wednesday 22.

Pavlov's Dog returns to the Wildey stage for a two night performance featuring a retrospect of their career including the complete Pampered Menial album at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, and 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25.

The month wraps up with the return of A Christmas Story live play presented by the Curtains Up Theater Company at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30.

The Wildey continues their 7 p.m. $2 Tuesday movie screenings with a showing of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 on Tuesday, Nov. 7, Arsenic and Old Lace on Nov. 14 and Alice's Restaurant on Nov. 21.

For more information on the Wildey Theatre or to purchase tickets for any of November's shows visit WildeyTheatre.com or call 618-307-1750.

