EDWARDSVILLE - Wildey Theatre at 252 N. Main St. in Edwardsville is offering a special treat for residents with the premiere of "The Sleepless Unrest" movie at 7 p.m. Friday at the Wildey Theatre.



"The Sleepless Unrest" opens in theaters and on demand July 16 from Gravitas Ventures.

People can sign up at the link here to secure a seat https://www.eventbrite.com/o/33723478385 or just show up. The premiere is open to the general public and is free. The red carpet starts at 7 p.m. and the film starts at 7:30 p.m.



Cast members Brian Murray and Richel Stratton from Edwardsville, who are from A&E Ghost Hunters) and directors/subjects Kendall and Vera Whelpton will be attending and available for press interviews.

The movie synopsis is as follows: "The world-famous house that inspired the Conjuring film has recently been sold and is now open to paranormal investigations. With special access, a small group of filmmakers and paranormal investigators are allowed to move into the famously haunted home for two weeks in hopes of capturing evidence. During this time the group will be experiencing, investigating, and documenting every moment. Will they be able to make it through their stay? Do malevolent spirits still haunt this home, or is it something more sinister?"